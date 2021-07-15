Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $724,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Continental Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 76,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $2,636,472.42. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

