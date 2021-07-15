Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 9,643 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $102.37 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.