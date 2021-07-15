Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in Green Dot by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 21,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $133,343.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,951 shares of company stock valued at $479,112. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

