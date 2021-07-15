QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.26 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 2.42 EPS.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

