QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.90

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 4046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

