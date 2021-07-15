Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.98.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.