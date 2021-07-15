Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.97 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $225.95. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

