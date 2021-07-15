Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Decreased by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $155.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

