Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

UNTY stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $171,724.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

