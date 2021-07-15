Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $178.08 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $181.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

