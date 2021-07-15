Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

