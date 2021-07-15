Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TM opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.