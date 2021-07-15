Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.67.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$126.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$91.18 and a 52 week high of C$127.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

