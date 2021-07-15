Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

SC opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $18,131,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

