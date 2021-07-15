Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

FRC stock opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $202.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

