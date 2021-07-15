Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Lowered by Analyst

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SZKMY. upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

SZKMY opened at $167.27 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $129.03 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.30.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

