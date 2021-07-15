PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 3.8%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shares traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

