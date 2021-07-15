Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,138. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $170.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

