Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $279.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.63 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

