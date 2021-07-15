Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,083 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 374,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 427.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

