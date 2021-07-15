Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 35,053 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $357.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.88 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

