Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 11,247 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of AGNC Investment worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $8,301,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 379.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 867,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 686,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

