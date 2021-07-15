PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 66.30.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $5,968,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $6,432,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

