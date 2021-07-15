Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,612 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,630 shares of company stock worth $5,457,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

