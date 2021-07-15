Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

