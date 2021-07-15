Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 489.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 63,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 52,590 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $349,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

