Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

