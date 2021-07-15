Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

