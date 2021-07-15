Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BGAOY stock remained flat at $$3.91 on Thursday. 724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

