ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.12. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 65,350 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.