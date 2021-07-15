Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 354.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Progyny worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Progyny by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PGNY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.29. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.
PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,554,908 shares of company stock worth $93,974,858. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
