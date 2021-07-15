Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,372,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 45,297 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 421,345 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,121 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $28.65 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.