Profund Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Valvoline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $630,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.