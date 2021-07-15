Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after acquiring an additional 379,024 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 467,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $1,729,437.50. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.