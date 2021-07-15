Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.32 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

