Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $61.81. 7,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,990. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

