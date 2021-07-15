Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,658,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.23% of DuPont de Nemours worth $695,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

