Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 55,369 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.07% of Assurant worth $778,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $155.05 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

