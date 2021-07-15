Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $833.22 Million Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,008,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Proofpoint worth $833,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 761,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

