Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $598.59 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.54% of EQT worth $598,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

