Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 666,384 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Nevro worth $654,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 239,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93,969 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $120.76 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

