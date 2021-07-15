Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

