Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $65,881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $17.39 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

