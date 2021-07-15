PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 3.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

