PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,481 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $94,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

