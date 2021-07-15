Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MOTNF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.79.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
