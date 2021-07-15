Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MOTNF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

