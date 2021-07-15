Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

POSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 22,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,088. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

