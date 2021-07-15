Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PSTX stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $792,218 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

