Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

POR opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

