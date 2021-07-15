PolkaWar Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 59.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $1.00 million and $2.62 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 236.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00115044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00148449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,225.02 or 1.00087031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

